Tesla community gets invited to fundraiser for children's hospital in the Netherlands

A Children’s Hospital in the Netherlands is requesting the help of Tesla owners to assist in raising funds for the medical facility’s pediatrics unit.

Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands announced its “Tesla Owners for Amalia Children’s Hospital” campaign on January 15. The facility is located 12 kilometers from the Netherlands-Germany border and aims to aid sick kids with terminal illnesses.

Radboud University Medical Center is seeking donations from anyone to help advance the technology of the Children’s Hospital. Currently, the staff treats 22,000 children between the ages of 0 to 18 every year. This figure makes up for nearly one-fifth of the total patients the hospital treats on an annual basis. However, the doctors and medical staff at the hospital want to make the facility more child-friendly, hence, the need for additional funding.

The event will take place on April 5. Spokespeople at Radboud hope their parking lot will fill up with Tesla vehicles for children to admire.

The medical facility’s Tesla-themed campaign notes that much like children, electric vehicles are the future of the Earth. Amalia Children’s Hospital organized the event to help children with terminal illnesses have a fun day with Tesla’s vehicles and all of their fun, quirky features.

In addition to the Tesla event, the hospital already has a separate and permanent donation campaign for non-Tesla owners. The Amalia Children’s Fund is always welcoming of donations in the form of money, gifts for the children, or even “adopting a room” that would feature the names of donors.

Tesla is the leader in electric vehicles and the Netherlands is a country where the company has made an overwhelming presence since the release of the Tesla Model 3. Tesla registered over 30,800 electric cars in the country in 2019, making it the most popular EV by a long shot. Part of this is due to support from the government, with the country’s Supreme Court ruling that carbon emissions must decrease by 25% by the end of 2020. Driving a Tesla as opposed to a petrol-powered automobile can certainly help reach this goal.

If you are interested in donating to the “Tesla Owners for Amalia Children’s Hospital” campaign, you can do so here.

You can also watch the Radboud University Medical Center’s ad spot for the campaign and event below.