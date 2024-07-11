Tesla Model 3 wait times get slightly extended in China

By

Tesla China has adjusted the estimated delivery date for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan. As per Tesla’s order page for the vehicle, the reengineered Model 3’s estimated delivery date has been updated to 2-4 weeks for new orders.

Prior to the recent update, the new Model 3 was listed with an estimated delivery date of 1-4 weeks. At the time, every variant available for the new Model 3 — the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), the Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), and the Model 3 Performance — was listed with the same estimated delivery timeframe.

Interestingly enough, Tesla China has not adjusted the estimated delivery time for the Model Y crossover. As of writing, the Model Y is still listed with an estimated delivery date of 1-3 weeks. This timeframe was listed by Tesla China earlier this month, at the same time when the Model 3 sedan was given a 1-4 week estimate.

NEWS: Tesla China has extended the estimated delivery period for the Model 3 by one week. Now they are marked as 2~4 weeks. (from: 1~4weeks) pic.twitter.com/391XzZwG6w — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) July 10, 2024

Tesla China did not share the rationale behind the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3’s updated estimated delivery date, though this may be partly due to the electric vehicle maker focusing its Model 3 output on exports in the coming weeks. Giga Shanghai, after all, is just one of two Tesla factories that currently have the capability to produce the reengineered Model 3 sedan. This means that only two Tesla factories—Giga Shanghai and the Fremont Factory—are accommodating all Model 3 orders placed worldwide.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Tesla China decides to focus its Model 3 output in early Q3 2024 on exports. Of course, the reengineered Model 3 is also a very compelling vehicle, so it would also not be surprising if the electric vehicle maker is seeing a notable stream of orders for the vehicle.

The Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable car in its current lineup. The Model 3 is listed with a starting price of RMB 231,900 ($31,900) for the RWD version, RMB 271,900 ($37,400) for the Long Range Dual Motor AWD variant, and RMB 335,900 ($46,200) for the Model 3 Performance. Considering the safety, tech, and features that are offered by the Tesla Model 3, few vehicles could match its bang-for-the-buck nature.

