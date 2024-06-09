By

Tesla has begun sending out invites to winners of the Gigafactory Texas tour, after the company said it would be offering the prize to randomly selected shareholders who recently voted.

Just weeks ago, Tesla announced that shareholders who vote their shares would have the chance to win a tour of Gigafactory Texas with both Elon Musk and Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen. On Friday, in a post on X, Tesla’s head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha, said that Tesla had officially sent out invites for the factory tour, congratulating the winners.

Invites to this factory tour with Elon and Franz have just been sent out! Congratulations!! https://t.co/0UzKItPF9k — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) June 8, 2024

Giga Texas is the largest private employer in Austin, and it’s where Tesla builds its Model Y and Cybertruck, the former for the U.S. and other nearby markets. Tesla is currently ramping Cybertruck production at Giga Texas, and the company also recently reached a milestone of building 50 million of its 4680 battery cells at the factory.

The tour invite comes as a part of Tesla encouraging investors to vote on multiple ongoing investor proposals, up through the company’s annual shareholders meeting this week. Among the proposals is a vote on ratifying Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, after it was voided by a Delaware judge earlier this year, and a vote to re-incorporate the company in Texas.

Tesla has been pushing hard to urge shareholders to vote in favor of these proposals, even sharing a website encouraging investors to vote in favor of both of the proposals.

At the end of Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call in April, Viecha also announced that he would be leaving the company to spend some time with his family, though he would be staying with the company for at least “another couple of months or so.”

