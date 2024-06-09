By

Elon Musk has reiterated that Tesla will not be debuting the refreshed Model Y “Juniper” this year, after the company made a similar statement a few months ago.

In February, Tesla told its sales advisors in North America to let customers know a Model Y refresh would not be coming to the market this year, leaving some hopeful that it could launch in other markets first like the Model 3 refresh. Now, Musk has reiterated that point, saying that a Model Y refresh won’t be launched this year, seemingly in any market.

On Saturday, Musk wrote in a post on X that no Model Y “refresh” was coming out this year, responding to a rumor that said the simplified vehicle design would be ready by next month. Musk also noted that Tesla’s electric vehicles (EVs) are constantly getting better with software updates, meaning that even a vehicle purchased today will be a little improved from those sold six months ago.

No Model Y “refresh” is coming out this year. I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2024

Tesla’s plans to refresh the Model Y like it recently did with the recently upgraded Model 3 have been reported by Reuters for the past couple of years. The reports followed the discovery of the oncoming Model 3 refresh, though Musk and Tesla have responded directly to the recent reports noting that the refreshed Model Y would still be a ways out.

Last year, Tesla’s Model Y also earned the title of becoming the world’s best-selling vehicle, regardless of powertrain. Tesla also launched a new entry-level variant of the vehicle last month, dubbed the Model Y RWD Long Range, officially replacing the old base model and adding about 60 extra miles of range.

