In its latest software update, Tesla has added a new game to its Arcade, along with a few other gaming-related improvements and features.
Tesla’s software update 2024.26.1 was spotted by Not a Tesla App on Monday, including the full Castle Doombad Classic game that was previously only a demo. The game is only available for those with AMD Ryzen-based vehicles (MCU 3), and the full release follows the demo’s initial debut last December.
Along with the full Castle Doombad game, Tesla has added an update to one skin in the Battle of Polytopia game, which lets users summon demons from gravesites and build graves and crypts. In Vampire Survivors, Tesla has also debuted a new update with a new character, new stages and weapons, and more.
The release includes more than just gaming updates, including the addition of Amazon Music, new parental controls, a status bar weather condition display, scheduled charges and pre-conditioning sessions, and a new navigation feature.
It also saw the removal of the YouTube Music app, after it had been spotted in testing with the introduction of 2024.26. The update also has a new climate panel that has yet to be seen, as well as small updates like Zoom meetings defaulting to full-screen and an automatically-decreasing fan speed feature when on a call.
You can see Tesla’s gaming-related release notes for 2024.26.1 below:
Castle Doombad Classic goes from demo to full game
The Castle Doombad demo has been replaced with the full version release of Castle Doombad Classic! Featuring full touch support and packed with more than 70 new levels and endless content, challenge yourself in this trap-based tower defense game against hordes of goody-two-shoed heroes invading your castle.
To play, shift into Park (P), and go to Arcade > Castle Doombad Classic.
The Battle of Polytopia gets a skin update
∑∫ỹriȱŋ ₼idŋighţ Skin Update – Create graves, build crypts, and summon demons from the graves in the dark forests with the special ∑∫ỹriȱŋ ₼idŋighţ skin.
Vampire Survivors update adds a new character and more
Vampire Survivors “Laborratory” Update – Discover the secrets to dark mysteries with a new character, power-up, achievements, stages, and weapons.
