Tesla has launched two new Cybertruck accessories on its website, adding to its larger lineup of outdoor and cargo-hauling gear for the electric pickup.

The Tesla web store added the Cybertruck tailgate shield and the Cybertruck jumpseat to its web store this week, both of which are tailgate accessories. The tailgate shield is a pad used to cover either side of the tailgate when transporting items, such as bikes, while the jumpseat is a foldable, portable seat that can be fastened to the tailgate shield—whether in-use or in storage.

The tailgate shield appears to be primarily useful for those transporting bikes or other goods that may need to be stored over the top and outside of the tailgate, though it also features tons of internal space to fasten objects to. It also comes with a combination lock carabiner.

Tesla says that users can fit up to three jumpseats along the tailgate of the Cybertruck, offering a comfortable place to sit when camping or otherwise hanging outdoors. At the time of writing, the Tesla store already appears to be out of stock of the jumpseat, though the tailgate shield is still available.

You can see the Cybertruck tailgate shield on Tesla’s website here, along with the now-sold-out jumpseat here. Tesla has priced the tailgate shield at $300, while the jumpseats were debuted at $100.

Other Tesla Cybertruck Outdoor/Cargo Products

Tesla has also shared a number of other Cybertruck accessories, many of which are either geared toward the outdoors, hauling, or other interior and exterior add-ons. Some of those launched immediately after the November delivery event include the Cybertent, the tailgate ramp, and the OMFG broken glass decal, along with a range of floor matts, storage trays, and more.

You can see Tesla’s full list of Cybertruck accessories here on its web store, including other items like the vault cargo dividers and cargo bins, molle panels, an air compressor and tire kit, and still more.

