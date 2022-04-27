Tesla Giga Texas continues deliberate Model Y ramp, hints at upcoming delivery volumes

By

Tesla Gigafactory Texas may still be following a deliberate ramp, but work in the facility is still ongoing at a rapid pace. As the factory continues to produce Model Ys, preparations at Giga Texas’ staging area are hinting at the volume of vehicles that will be coming out of the recently-opened plant when it hits its pace.

Gigafactory Texas is Tesla’s newest and arguably most advanced electric vehicle plant. For now, the facility is producing the Model Y crossover, though the factory is also designed to manufacture some of the company’s most important upcoming products like the Cybertruck. Expectations are high that vehicles like the Tesla Semi may also be built in Giga Texas.

During a recent flyover, drone operator Jeff Roberts was able to capture images of some developments happening in Giga Texas. Immediately noticeable is the fact that Giga Texas’ employee parking lots are already quite full, which suggests that the facility’s headcount is growing. More Model Ys were also spotted at the facility’s staging lot, though the stream of vehicles from the factory is still deliberate.

Also noticeable were the loading areas for car carrier trucks in Giga Texas’ staging area, which are now being painted. About 18 slots for car carriers have been painted so far, though the size of the area suggests that more slots would likely be added in the near future. Considering that Giga Texas is designed for quick Model Y production once its hits its pace, the facility’s staging lot will probably be one of the busiest areas in the factory.

Interestingly enough, the drone operator noted that while he was on the way to Giga Texas, he was passed by a car carrier truck loaded with Made-in-Texas Model Ys. This suggests that while the facility is still producing cars at a deliberate pace, deliveries to customers, which for now appear to be Tesla employees, are still ongoing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted during the Q1 2022 earnings call that while Giga Texas and Giga Berlin are already operational, the two facilities’ vehicle production ramp would start small. It would, however, grow exponentially over time.

“Now, with new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. And we expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year,” Musk said.

Watch a recent drone flyover of Giga Texas in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Giga Texas continues deliberate Model Y ramp, hints at upcoming delivery volumes