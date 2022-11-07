By

Tesla is set to submit documents pertaining to the expansion of its European electric vehicle production facility, Gigafactory Berlin, by the end of the year. Tesla plans to build over 1 million vehicles every year following the expansion, documents said.

Tesla is preparing the documents, which elaborate on its reasoning and processes for expanding Gigafactory Berlin, and will submit them by the end of 2022, budget statutes from the Oder-Spree district stated.

In October, we reported that Tesla was planning to expand Gigafactory Berlin by 70 hectares, or over 172 acres. Tesla has already started preparing for the expansion by clearing trees from the property surrounding the electric vehicle production facility. However, it will not be able to start any construction until it submits its application and receives approval from local authorities.

Trees on the Gigafactory Berlin property were being removed as early as Friday, October 28. Tesla had made significant progress on this portion of the project in several days.

The documents from the Oder-Spree district confirm Tesla is planning to expand the factory and will submit an application by the end of 2022:

“The company has also announced that at the end of 2022 it will submit an application to expand the plant at the end of 2022, combined with a further increase in capacity from five hundred thousand to over one million passenger cars per year.”

Permit fees in the “low single-digit millions” are expected to be due following the approval of the expansion project, the documents shared by @gigafactory_4 on Twitter said.

Tesla currently lists Gigafactory Berlin’s annual production capacity at greater than 250,000 units.

The expansion will not only concern vehicle production. Language within the documents also indicates the company is planning for a bicycle path connection for workforce commute uses, which is expected to be commissioned around 2026 or 2027.

This project was affected by the relocation of the Fangschleuse train station, which requires the bicycle path’s planned route to be revised. 80 percent of the costs for the project are covered by subsidies, the documents said.

Tesla will likely encounter some backlash regarding the expansion project. Several appeals against Tesla’s emission control permit still are pending, “but not all of them have been substantiated.” These appeals are still active and “pose an indeterminable risk to the company’s project.”

