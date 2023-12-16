Tesla High Fidelity Park Assist highlighted in series of user videos

Release notes for Tesla’s holiday software update were shared earlier this month, including the addition of the High Fidelity Park Assist feature. Some have since shared footage of the feature in action, showing how it works in parking lots and garages as users evaluate its usefulness when trying to park.
Tesla’s holiday update release notes were shared on X earlier this month, where the company first mentioned the new High Fidelity Park Assist mode. Tesla owner Ryan Hoffman, along with others, have shared videos of the feature on X, including one taken in a Supercharger lot on Saturday.
As can be seen in the video, the activated High Fidelity Park Assist mode shows a similar view to the highly requested Birds Eye 360-degree visualization. Hoffman says he drives a 2023 Model 3 RWD with HW3 and the Ryzen chip, meaning the car doesn’t have Ultrasonic Sensors (USS) and utilizes just Tesla Vision.
The video is taken at a Supercharger station, where Hoffman backs into a charging spot. Behind the visualization of the car, you can see an orange and yellow zone, signifying the vehicle’s close proximity to the charging pile. The top-down visualization shows that it recognizes the charging stalls as well as the parking lines on the ground, making it easy to back into the spot without the car ending up crooked.
He also shared a short video of what it looks like to back into the spot, including the actual rear camera’s video footage and the High Fidelity Park Assist view, and calling the feature a “game changer” for parking.
Here’s a short video of what it looked like to reverse into the spot. The lines for each parking spot are very handy… it’s a game changer for parking. pic.twitter.com/47BDBbXw7z
— Ryan Hoffman (@tekmaven) December 16, 2023
Others have shared similar footage of High Fidelity Park Assist, as many have wondered how exactly the feature is activated when being used in a parking lot. According to X user EVBaymax, the feature appears to engage when there is a clearly defined object in front of or around the car, and when users shift into reverse in a parking lot. Still, the current version seems to lack the ability to engage when driving forward, although it probably should have this ability.
In his videos of the feature, you can see the visualization switch on from the regular Autopilot view when reversing in the parking lot, and he also says that speeding up to around 15-20 mph makes the visualization disappear again. He goes on to call the feature “surprisingly accurate” and “definitely helpful,” and he also includes footage using it in a darker, in-garage environment.
Here’s what the switch from Autopilot visualizations to High-Fidelity Park Assist looks like in a parking lot pic.twitter.com/xtx8BylI0W
— kEVin (@EVBaymax) December 16, 2023
You can see in the above videos that the feature still requires some prodding to work as desired, though once it’s engaged, it looks to be pretty useful. It does, however, appear to fill the need that many have requested with Birds Eye, 360-degree views, as the top-down visualizer makes it especially easy to see where the vehicle is in relation to other cars, parking lines, and more when parking.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that the company’s cars will eventually offer a convenient “Tap to Park” feature, in which the vehicle will identify open parking spots and let drivers select on-screen which to use, then letting the driver get out and allow the car to park itself in the selected space. Still, many are awaiting updates like Tesla’s Actually Smart Summon and the automaker only reintroduced its Vision-based Park Assist earlier this year.
