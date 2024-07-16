By

Tesla is on a hiring spree, adding hundreds of new positions just months after CEO Elon Musk initiated a round of layoffs across the company. The recruitment drive reflects a focus on artificial intelligence and robotics, both of which are pivotal to Tesla’s projects like Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Optimus.

The company’s Careers page has seen a surge in job openings in recent weeks, as per an analysis from Bloomberg News. The publication noted that Tesla is currently looking to hire almost 800 new employees. The roles are varied, with some job listings looking for highly-specialized talents and others looking for standard jobs, such as vehicle service and sales.

Tesla’s hiring ramp comes amidst the recent rally of TSLA stock, which added over $223 billion in market capitalization in 14 trading days. Musk previously noted Tesla’s layoffs earlier this year were aimed at streamlining operations and ensuring that the company was ready for its next stage of growth. Tesla’s blockbuster Q2 results in both its electric vehicle and energy business suggest that the company was able to optimize its operations very well despite the layoffs.

Tesla’s renewed efforts to attract more employees are quite interesting. Fortune noted that back in May, Tesla’s Careers website just had three open positions. Since then, Tesla’s hiring efforts have resumed both in the United States and abroad.

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla’s long-term success hinges on autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence. The competition for top AI and robotics talent, however, is fierce. It would then be unsurprising if Tesla is actively seeking to grow its workforce in its self-driving and AI departments.

Tesla is also expanding its energy storage business, with the Careers page showing numerous positions available in energy-related departments. Customer-facing roles are also being replenished, with hundreds of service and sales positions being advertised. Job listings could be found for numerous Tesla locations, such as Palo Alto, Fremont, and Lathrop, California; Austin, Texas; Sparks, Nevada; and Buffalo, New York.

