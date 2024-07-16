Tesla has added a subtle improvement to its in-car Navigation in its most recent Software Update.
Tesla’s 2024.26.1 Software Update is rolling out this week, and features several new features, including multiple improvements and refinements to in-car climate and HVAC settings, which were highly sought-after by owners.
Tesla has routinely updated and improved its HVAC and climate control settings over the years with things like Dog Mode, the heat pump, and several others. We covered the improvements in the most recent Software Update here.
However, there are even more improvements, including one specific feature that is catered to help make in-car Navigation more refined, streamlined, and easier to follow. The new feature will also help drivers find smaller, more specific portions of their larger destination.
According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla is adding a new “Navigate to Sub-Destinations” feature to its vehicles in the 2024.26.1 Software Update, which is already rolling out to drivers.
The feature is simple but effective and will allow drivers to find specific locations in a broader point of interest. One great example is a specific terminal at an airport, which can be like finding a needle in a haystack in some instances.
The site said:
“Now when you enter a navigation destination you can select a sub-destination (such as a specific terminal at the airport) to get more accurate routing details.”
The feature is the most recent change Tesla has made to its in-car navigation system, which has become more robust over the years.
This is not the only Navigation setting or feature that has been tailored to owners’ preferences this year. Tesla started to bolster its in-car Nav with a new trip planner feature and more map updates in June.
Additionally, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on a livestream that the company would add the “Avoid Highways” option to the Navigation, giving adventurers a little something to be happy about. The most fun trip are usually not the ones that are straight from A to B.
There will likely be even more fixes to the in-car Navigation platform that Tesla offers to its drivers. If you had to pick a feature to be added, which would it be?
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.