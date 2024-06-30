Tesla is growing its Mexico team once more

By

It appears that Tesla is now ready to grow its headcount in Mexico once more. As could be seen in Tesla’s official Careers website, job openings have gone live in Mexico, the site of the company’s planned Gigafactory Mexico facility.

As could be seen on Tesla’s official Careers website, Tesla Mexico has uploaded job listings for Tesla Advisors in Mérida, Yucatan, Naucalpan, Estado De México, and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Tesla Advisors are a crucial part of the company’s sales and customer support division, as they interact directly with potential customers.

Details of Tesla Mexico’s job listings indicate that Tesla Advisors must be able to introduce the company’s product portfolio to potential customers. They must also be able to visit potential customers outside Tesla’s stores and hold external test drive events from time to time. Test drives are a key sales strategy for Tesla as customers tend to understand the appeal of the company’s electric vehicles after experiencing them for themselves.

“As a Tesla Advisor, you will be responsible for introducing our products to buyers and influencers and quickly growing the sales footprint of our current and future products the market. As a Sales Advisor you will function with the use of a shared test drive car from the store, working with the CEM and Store Leader to grow both retail and fleet sales. As a sales advisor you will also visit potential customers outside of the store, holding external test drive events from time to time,” Tesla noted in its job listing.

Tesla halted its hiring efforts earlier this year amidst Elon Musk’s efforts to optimize the company’s headcount. As per the CEO, Tesla’s headcount reduction this year would allow the company to be lean and ready to tackle its next challenges, which the executive described as not just a new chapter but a whole new book for the electric vehicle maker.

Earlier this month, Tesla watchers observed that the company’s Careers website has started to fill up with new job openings, suggesting that Musk’s workforce reduction has ended. In the United States alone, Tesla has restarted hiring employees in the Manufacturing, Vehicle Service, Energy – Solar & Storage, AI & Robotics, Sales & Customer Support, Operartions & Business Support, Engineering & Information Technology, and Supply Chain divisions, among others.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla is growing its Mexico team once more