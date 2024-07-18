Tesla lands massive Megapack contract with 15.3 GWh capacity

By

Tesla has landed a massive contract with Intersect Power for an unbelievably large battery energy storage system (BESS) project using 15.3 GWh of Megapack for its needs.

To put the size of this project into perspective, Tesla deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage in Q2 as a whole, its most in a single quarter, beating its previous record by 132 percent.

Tesla and Intersect Power, a U.S.-based clean energy company, agreed to the terms of the BESS project and set dates for certain deployment goals well into the future.

Tesla will deploy nearly 10 GWh of large-scale energy storage at the site by the end of 2027. The full 15.3 GWh of storage will be supplied by 2030 and will be worth over $3 billion.

We've committed an additional 15.3 GWh of Megapacks to @IntersectPower ⚡️ The agreement adds to Intersect's 2.4 GWh of Megapacks under operation or construction, including 966 MWh at three Texas sites, set to move from concept to commissioned within 12 months.

Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power, said:

“No one in the market can match Tesla’s depth of experience in storage technology. This partnership is the foundation of one of the largest and fastest growing storage portfolios in the country here at Intersect Power. This storage franchise is the perfect complement to our multi-billion dollar expansion of renewable generation that is expected to more than triple the size of our company over the next three years.”

Tesla is expected to install the Megapacks at Intersect Power projects in 2025 and 2026, all of which will be built at the Lathrop factory.

It is not the first time the two companies have worked together. Tesla supplied Megapacks for 2.4 GWh worth of Intersect Power’s solar + storage facilities that are either in operation or under construction.

These locations include 1 GWh at the Oberon solar + storage facility and 448 MWh in operation at the Athos III solar + storage facility in California, and 1 GWh at the Radian and Lumina solar + storage facilities in Texas, which will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Tesla Energy, said:

“Intersect continues to be an exceptional partner, and their development expertise combined with the plug-and-play nature of Tesla’s vertically integrated technology enables the speed and scale needed to enhance grid resilience and support greater renewables integration.”

Tesla Energy is expected to have a bigger impact on the company’s financials in the future, as this past quarter was the biggest deployment in its history.

