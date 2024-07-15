By

Tesla Energy secured a $375 million Megapack contract in Australia. The new Tesla Megapack contract will help build a 415 MW/1660 MWh battery Down Under, one of the largest four-hour batteries in the world.

Tesla Energy will supply Megapacks to Akaysha Energy’s Orana Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The Orana project is located in New South Wales within Central West Orana’s Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

“We are very pleased to announce the successful closing of the debt financing of the Orana project as we move into construction on Akaysha’s first four-hour BESS to date. As the largest standalone BESS financing globally, this achievement not only secures the capital for Orana’s construction but also highlights the strong support we have received from both local and international banks, as well as from BlackRock. Their commitment to advancing the energy transition in Australia and internationally has been pivotal to reaching this milestone.

“This milestone is a significant accomplishment for Akaysha and an important step for Australia’s energy transition. With this latest round, Akaysha and BlackRock have committed and mobilised a total of A$3 billion of capital into the energy transition. This represents an important step in our mission to drive the global shift to sustainable energy solutions while bolstering energy security and grid stability,” noted Akaysha Energy.

Tesla Megapacks have won several energy contracts in Australia over the past few years. In October 2023, a 150 MW/300 MWh Tesla Megpack system in New South Wales went live. At the beginning of this year, a 250 MW/500 MWh Tesla Megapack project broke ground in Queensland.

In April 2024, Tesla Energy won a contract from Neoen to help triple the size of the Collie Battery in Australia, which would make it the biggest battery in Australia. By the end of the contract, Tesla Megapacks would have made the Collie battery a 560 MW/2,240 MWh system.

Tesla Energy has become a more significant part of the company over the last few years. In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla Energy deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products, which includes the Megapack, Powerwall, and solar products.

