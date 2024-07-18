By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the Cybertruck would be getting Full Self-Driving capabilities for the first time when the EV maker releases version 12.5, which will use a single stack as it combines inner city and highway driving.

The update comes just two months after Musk’s prediction that FSD for the Cybertruck “was a few months away,” as he said in May.

The Cybertruck was the “lowest priority” vehicle for FSD in Tesla’s lineup because of its extremely limited release late last year.

Now that the vehicle has started to ramp up in terms of consumer demand and Tesla’s deliveries, the automaker is preparing to release the semi-autonomous driving functionality to the pickup.

Musk confirmed today on X that the Cybertruck would receive its first iteration of FSD when version 12.5 releases. The date that is supposed to occur is currently not known:

Yes, Cybertruck FSD releases with 12.5, which also finally merges the city and highway code. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

Last week, Musk confirmed that FSD v12.5 would be a single stack and would eliminate the separate software stacks that are currently used, one for city driving and one for highway.

Musk said that Tesla would be willing to combine the stacks “in late June” when first commenting on v12.5’s release in May. However, we are nearing late July and Tesla still has not released this FSD version as of yet.

With that being said, Musk has always maintained that v12.5 would be the Cybertruck’s first FSD release.

