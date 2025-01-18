Tesla discounts U.S. Model Y inventory ahead of refresh launch

By

Tesla appears to be preparing to launch its new Model Y units in North America, as substantial discounts on legacy Model Y inventory units have gone live.

After Tesla launched the highly anticipated Model Y refresh in the Asia-Pacific and European markets earlier this month, many have been wondering when the company will debut the vehicle in the U.S. and Canada. The redesign is expected by some to launch in Tesla’s home market in the coming weeks, and recent discounts on inventory units of the legacy Model Y in both the U.S. and Canada suggest that this may be right.

This week, Tesla launched price cuts of up to $4,120 on inventory Model Y units in the U.S. and Canada, as seen on the company’s website. At the time of writing, the company is offering a variety of discounts in areas across both countries, a move that is commonly used to clear out inventory to make way for upcoming refresh versions.

At the time of writing, we were able to find Model Y units with discounts ranging from $960 to $2,500, with multiple Long Range AWD trim options getting the max price reduction. Prior to the inclusion of local tax credits and the $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit, the latter of which is widely expected to go away under the incoming Trump administration, some LR AWD units are selling for a starting price of $47,490, despite also including add-ons such as Quicksilver or Ultra Red paint or induction wheels.

For the Performance trim, we were able to find a few upgraded units with discounts of $4,120, with prices dropping as low as $47,370 before credits. As such, this could be a good time to pick up the legacy Model Y ahead of the refresh launch, especially if you’re looking for something full spec at the base price. When considering the tax credit, some of these AWD LR units saw their prices drop to as low as $39,990 with upgrades, or as low as $37,490 for the RWD configuration.

For example, Tesla has been offering inventory discounts on its legacy Model Y in China in recent weeks, even still offering many since the vehicle’s launch, and prior to its debut, the company was also offering a wide range of promotions on the vehicle. During the company’s launch of the refreshed Model 3 in 2023 and 2024, Tesla also launched significant legacy Model 3 discounts in the U.S. in the months leading up to the North America debut, when it had already launched in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East markets.

READ MORE ON TESLA MODEL Y REFRESH: Tesla’s refreshed Model Y design should make repairing this part easier

Tesla’s new Model Y: lightbars, front-facing camera and more

Sightings of Tesla’s new Model Y have been spotted since as early as mid-2024, and sightings have been increasing significantly over the past several weeks leading up to the launch in other markets. Before the official launch, many correctly speculated that covered versions of the model appeared to include lightbars on both the front and rear bumpers, as opposed to the more traditional headlights and taillights that can be found on the legacy models.

Tesla also added a front-facing camera to the new Model Y, which offers a wider field of view for its semi-automated features such as Autopilot, Actually Smart Summon and Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is expected to launch in China sometime this year. It’s not exactly clear just yet when Tesla plans to launch the new Model Y in the U.S. or Canada, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see it launch as soon as this month—especially with some of these massive discounts going live.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla discounts U.S. Model Y inventory ahead of refresh launch