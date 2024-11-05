Tesla launches 0% APR for Model 3/Y with FSD Supervised in Canada

By

Tesla North America has launched a 0% APR program for the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, provided that the vehicles are ordered with Full Self Driving (FSD) Supervised. Details of the new program were posted by the electric vehicle maker on its official website.

Tesla announced its 0% APR program for Canada on its official Tesla North America account on X. As per the electric vehicle maker, the 0% APR program applies to new Model 3 and Model Y orders from November 4. Customers who wish to take advantage of the program must take delivery of their vehicles by the end of 2024.

As noted by Tesla, the 0% APR promotional rate for Canadian customers is available for terms of up to 48 months for the Model 3. The same is true for the Model Y. With such an incentive in place, the Model 3 and Model Y could be attained by a larger number of customers.

0% APR available when you purchase FSD Supervised 🇨🇦



Applies to new Model 3/Y orders from Nov 4, must take delivery by end of year — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) November 5, 2024

Tesla is looking to match its record 2023 deliveries this 2024. For the company to achieve this ambitious self-imposed goal, Tesla would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this fourth quarter globally. That’s a number that Tesla has never reached before, so it would be interesting to see if the electric vehicle maker could dig deep this Q4 and set records once more.

With this goal in mind, Tesla’s 0% APR offer makes perfect sense. Its requirement for FSD Supervised is also interesting, as it highlights just how much the company wants its customers to try out the advanced driver-assist system for themselves. This is quite unsurprising as Tesla is looking to launch FSD Unsupervised to its first markets sometime next year.

