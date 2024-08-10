By

Tesla is facing a lawsuit from the family of a person who passed away at Gigafactory Texas last week, with the suit alleging that the worker’s cardiac event had been the result of electrocution.

After it was announced that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was opening an investigation into the Giga Texas fatality last week, the family of deceased worker Victor Gomez Sr. filed a lawsuit against Tesla on Thursday, as reported by KVUE. Immediately following the event, authorities were dispatched to Giga Texas, over Gomez going into cardiac arrest, before he was rushed to the Dell Seton Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

In the suit, the family claims that Gomez, who was a contract employee and licensed electrician for Belcan, was instructed to examine electrical panels before they were supposed to be powered on. The suit goes on to say that one of the panels had already been energized, leading it to electrocute Gomez and leave him unconscious.

Gomez’s representation said that they have hired experts to investigate the Austin, Texas facility, prior to any evidence being altered, and they say Tesla has yet to respond. The legal team has also requested that Tesla preserve the internal and external surveillance footage, as well as the involved electric panel.

Personal injury attorney Adam Muery previously filed a lawsuit against Tesla regarding its Autopilot feature, though he says that Tesla has historically been aggressive when it comes to litigation against the company, rather than wanting to settle in cases like these.

“What you have to be able to provide is that the company knew of, or really should have known of, an extreme risk,” Muery said. “And yet ignored that risk through their processes and procedures. So that’s the high burden that they’re going to have to meet. Tesla has a tendency to be very, very tough in litigation and they do not have a reputation of trying to settle early on.”

At the time of writing, neither Tesla nor Travis County has responded to Teslarati‘s requests for comment.

OSHA has said that it will not release any additional information until it has finished its investigation into the incident. Former Washington-based OSHA inspector Rick Gleason said that the probe is particularly focused on management at involved in the incident, rather than on the workers.

“They will interview coworkers, they’ll interview supervisors, they’ll interview managers and sometimes they record the interviews,” Gleason said. “It’s not about workers, it’s about who in management had the authority, the power, to control to have ensured that it was adequately de-energized prior to working on it.”

