Tesla’s LFP battery and its bizarre, yet convenient, charging suggestion

Tesla’s Customer Support account on Chinese social media platform Weibo suggests that the LFP batteries used within the Standard Range+ variant of the Model 3 can be charged to 100%, which breaks past narratives that an EV battery should rarely be charged to its full capacity.

The posting was put up by Tesla Customer Support on October 15th and suggested that the LFP batteries can be charged to full capacity. The automaker also suggests that the owner fully charges the car at least one time a week to help “balance the voltage between the battery packs, and over time can also maintain accurate estimates of the vehicle display and the remaining power.”

Credit: Tesla Customer Service | Weibo

Post states:

“The new standard endurance upgraded Model 3 equipped with lithium iron phosphate battery can be charged without considering the charging limit, and it can be fully charged!

The new Model 3 standard battery life upgrade version cancels the [daily use/long-distance travel] suggestion on the charging settings page, that is, car owners do not need to worry about whether they can be fully charged during daily charging.

We recommend that you charge the vehicle to 100% at least once a week. This helps to balance the voltage between the battery packs, and over time can also maintain accurate estimates of the vehicle and display the remaining power.”

Interestingly, Tesla has suggested in the past that EV batteries should not be charged fully very often, and the technique should only be practiced when long trips are ahead. The Frequently Asked Questions page on the company website suggests that the level of charge should be related to how many miles the driver travels in a day by using the “Daily” range bracket.

“Adjust how full the battery charges from the charge settings menu. For regular use, we recommend keeping your car set within the ‘Daily’ range bracket, up to approximately 90%. Charging up to 100% is best saved for when you are preparing for a longer trip.”

Traditionally, electric cars use nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) or nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) for operation. However, Tesla uses the LFP batteries in its Chinese Model 3, which can handle the extra charge without damaging the battery’s integrity.

The convenience of having a full-charge eliminates some worries of range anxiety, as the Standard Range+ Model 3 in China holds a hefty 468-kilometer, or 290-mile, range rating.