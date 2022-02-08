Tesla battery supplier LGES confirms 4680 cell development, posts $3B revenue for Q4 2021

By

LGES told Teslarati that it is working to diversify its cylindrical battery lineup and is developing 4680 batteries. The battery manufacturer did not disclose any client-related matters, specifically regarding 4680 batteries. However, the Korean battery supplier is a confirmed Tesla partner.

LGES reported a quarterly revenue of KRW 4.44 trillion ($3 billion), up 10.2% from the previous quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue growth was contributed to robust demand for pouch and cylindrical battery cells for electric vehicles and small-sized pouch batteries for IT devices. The company also reported a full-year revenue of KRW 17.85 trillion ($14 billion) for 2021, up 42% compared to 2020.

LGES expects its revenue to reach KRW 19.2 trillion ($16 billion) in 2022, up 8% year-over-year, partly based on steady growth in the EV market. This year the battery supplier plans to steadily expand its manufacturing capacity. In preparation for partner automakers’ new lineup of electric vehicles, LGES will put KRW 6.3 trillion ($5 billion) in capital expenditures, up 58% compared to 2021.

“LG Energy Solution will excel by prioritizing the fundamentals of quality and securing profitability,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. “LGES will continue to move forward with bold investment plans needed in the long run. We are confident our business model of preparing for the future will definitely help us lead the industry.”

Tesla’s 4680 battery cell supply

At the TSLA Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings call, Tesla stated that all its partners and suppliers were working on its 4680 form factor.

“On the 4680 as a form factor, yes, we’ve engaged with a number of our, you know, partners or suppliers on the form factor, and they’re all working on it. And, you know, they look at it the way we look at it as a way to drive fundamental cost efficiencies in production and also, ultimately, the design of the cell itself to drive the cost down of the cell,” stated Drew Baglino, Tesla’s Senior VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, during the last earnings call.

Baglino also shared that Tesla focused on growing its cell supply alongside its in-house 4680 effort throughout 2021. He added that sales from suppliers exceeded Tesla’s other factory-limiting constraints. Tesla’s Senior VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering stated that 4680 cells are not a constraint to the company’s 2022 volume plans based on the information it had during the Q4 2021 earnings call.

Tesla believes the first vehicles with 4680 battery cells could be delivered this quarter. Giga Texas is already building Model Ys with Tesla’s structural battery packs and 4680 cells.

Below is LG Energy Solution’s Q4 and FY 2021 results.

LG Energy Solution Announces Q4 and FY 2021 Results by Maria Merano on Scribd

