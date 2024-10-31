By

Ford is reportedly idling the production of the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center for seven weeks. The production halt for the all-electric pickup truck is reportedly expected to last seven weeks, from November 15, 2024 to January 6, 2025.

As noted in an Automotive News report, the idling of the Ford F-150 Lightning factory will affect about 800 workers, including 750 hourly workers. In an emailed comment to the publication, Ford spokesperson Jessica Enoch stated that “We continue to adjust production for an optimal mix of sales growth and profitability.”

This is not the first time that Ford has idled the production of the F-150 Lightning at the Rogue Electric Vehicle Center. Earlier this year, the veteran automaker cut its hourly workforce by two-thirds as the company cut production targets for the vehicle, as noted by the Detroit Free Press.

Ford also implemented a pause on the Lightning’s production earlier this year over an undisclosed quality issue. At the time, the production pause was implemented following a stop-sale order for the vehicle, as noted in a Ford Authority report. It took nine weeks before production for the F-150 Lighting restarted.

Ford had reportedly intended for the 2025 F-150 Lightning to start production in November. Considering the veteran automaker’s decision to idle the Rogue Electric Vehicle Center until early January, however, it would seem that the 2025 F-150 Lightning would end up entering production in 2025 instead.

While the Lightning is seeing production cuts and while the vehicle has relinquished its crown as the United States’ best-selling all-electric pickup to the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning is still seeing some momentum. As per Ford, the Lightning saw an 86% year-over-year gain during the first three quarters of the year, selling 22,807 units.

