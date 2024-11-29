Stellantis halts production due to poor Fiat 500 EV sales

By

Stellatnis is halting production at its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin from December 2, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The legacy automaker cited poor Fiat 500 EV sales as a reason for its production halt.

“The reason is the continuing uncertainty in sales of electric cars in several European markets, which account for 97% of Mirafoiori’s production, and luxury cars in some non-European countries such as China and the United States,” Stellantis said.

Stellantis has informed unions of the assembly plant’s production halt between December 2 and December 17. Reuters reported that the Mirafiori plant was scheduled for a production halt for the end-year holiday between December 18, 2024, and January 5, 2025.

Before it announced the Mirafiori plant’s production halt, Stellantis stated it would shut down its Vauxhall van factory in England. The UK plant’s shutdown would put over 1,000 jobs at risk in the region.

However, Stellantis plans to offer job relocation options to some employees in the Vauxhall van factory. The company plans to relocate some workers to its Ellesmere Port factory. It invested $63 million to turn the Ellesmere Port factory in northern England into an EV hub.

