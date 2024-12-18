By

Tesla has reportedly lost its plant manager at the Gigafactory Shanghai plant in China.

Song Gang, who has been with Tesla for six years, confirmed in an internal memo seen by Reuters that his time with the electric automaker has come to a close.

As of this writing, he has not updated the experience portion of his LinkedIn page, as it states he is still the Vice President of Manufacturing at Gigafactory Shanghai.

However, the description below his name states he is “EX-Tesla.” His about me on his LinkedIn page states:

“As the No. 1 employee in Telsa GFSH, I have built up the world No. 1 vehicle factory, Battery factory and Drive Unit factory. All factories are intellegent and digitalized. Now I am leading the 1st Mega factory project outside US, aiming to build the No. 1 energy product factory in the world.”

He is set to leave his post on Wednesday, the memo said. He also wrote:

“Today is my last day at Tesla and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked and fought with everyone on this plot of land.”

The reason for his departure is not currently known, but Bloomberg is reporting that Senior Director of Quality at the plant, Fei Wenjin, will be the new frontman for Gigafactory Shanghai.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla loses Giga Shanghai plant manager: ‘I feel fortunate to have worked and fought’