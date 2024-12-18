Amazon announces major milestone in EV transition with Rivian

By

Amazon announced a major milestone in its electric vehicle transition, officially bringing 20,000 Rivian EDVs (electric delivery vans) into its fleet.

Back in 2019, Amazon announced its Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Part of the Pledge included a partnership with Rivian for 100,000 all-electric delivery vehicles. The goal was to have all EDVs on the road and in the Amazon fleet by 2030.

The first Amazon-Rivian EDV hit the road in 2022, and since then, the vans have made it to thousands of locations across the United States.

From Anaheim to Boston, Baltimore to Seattle, and everywhere in between, Amazon is using the Rivian EDVs to get packages to customers in a sustainable and Earth-friendly fashion.

The vans have also made their way to Europe, and more than 300 will be part of Amazon’s fleet in Germany.

The fleet is steadily growing. Amazon revealed to Teslarati that it has officially reached more than 20,000 Rivian EDVs in its fleet, one-fifth of the way to its 100,000-unit goal. In March 2023, Amazon had just 3,000 Rivian EDVs in its fleet.

The fleet is eliminating millions of metric tons of carbon every year and also uses state-of-the-art technology with an integrated workflow to make a driver’s job easier, more comfortable, and more streamlined than ever before.

In 2024 alone, Amazon used the Rivian EDV to deliver more than one billion packages to customers in the U.S.

The Rivian EDV also has plenty of charging capability, as Amazon has installed over 24,000 chargers at more than 150 delivery stations across America, ensuring range will never be an issue during a route.

