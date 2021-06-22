Tesla loses top attorney Lynn Miller to autonomous trucking startup

By

Tesla has lost another one of its top attornies this morning after Lynn Miller, who held the title of Deputy General Counsel Litigation/Regulatory/Privacy Counsel at the company, left for Plus, an autonomous trucking startup.

Miller has been with Tesla for 7 years and 4 months, according to her LinkedIn page. In March 2014, she joined as an Associate General Counsel for Litigation, Regulatory, and Privacy matters. After just over three years, she was promoted to Deputy General Counsel with the Silicon Valley-based electric car company.

Miller will join Plus, also known as PlusAI, according to a press release on the company’s website.

“Lynn has deep knowledge about the impact and challenges of the autonomous driving business and technology, having served as in-house counsel at two of the world’s most valuable technology companies,” CEO and Co-Founder of Plus, David Liu, said. “She is an important addition to our executive team as we start to deploy our autonomous trucking technology globally this year and further accelerate our plans to help fleets drive improved safety, efficiency, and sustainability in their businesses.”

During her time at Tesla, Miller was a key part of Tesla’s legal team. According to a report from Law.com (via CNBC), she came out on top of a securities lawsuit that “questioned the safety of the Tesla Model S.” The Model S has attained a perfect, five-star crash safety rating and was also given the best safety rating of any car ever tested by the NHTSA in 2013.

Tesla has its own plans to emerge into the commercial trucking business in the coming months with the all-electric Semi that will begin deliveries by the end of 2021. It is unknown exactly why Miller chose to leave Tesla for Plus. Still, the company has been beefing up its legal team and has recruited an attorney with plenty of experience in the sector of vehicle autonomy.

“It is exciting to join a company that is already starting to deliver on the promise of autonomous trucking technology,” Miller said. “Plus’ commercialization strategy, business momentum, and focus on safety are important differentiators in the industry. I look forward to working with David, our Board, and the senior leadership team to continue scaling and growing our global business.”

Along with Miller, Plus has hired Chuck Joseph, a former Senior Executive with Amazon’s transportation department, Lori Heino-Royer, who previously worked for Daimler North America Trucks, Wiley Deck, former Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and Jessie Fan, who previously was Head of Investor Relations at e-commerce company Vipshop.

Plus was founded in 2016 and is attempting to enable truck with its “mass-production ready, low-cost, and high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.”

