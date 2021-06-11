Tesla’s suppliers in China are betting big on megacast technology

By

Tesla suppliers are buying mega casting machines, following the automaker’s lead.

Tesla’s 6,000-ton Giga Press for the Model Y and 8,000-ton Giga Press for the Cybertruck have become a notable topic amongst the electric vehicle community. It seems like Tesla’s suppliers in China have been paying close attention as well.

Tesla and NIO supplier Wecan ordered seven die casting machines last month from Lijin Technology, which mainly produces hot chamber die casting machines, cold die casting machines, injection molding machines, and magnesium alloy die-casting machines for automobiles, motorcycles and other industries.

According to information shared by Tesla owner @Ray4Tesla, Wecan ordered two 6k ton die casting machines, three 4.5k ton machines, one 3K ton machine, and one 2.8k ton machine. Another Tesla supplier, Xusheng, ordered a 4.4k ton die casting machine.

IDK, a major Chinese supplier of automotive aluminum casting components, will get into the game as well by ordering Giga Presses (2800T & 4400T). Tesla is leading to revolutionize auto manufacturing industry. @elonmusk — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) June 9, 2021

Other companies in China that concentrate on die casting products are also looking to enter the growing market for large casting machines, like Tesla’s Giga Press from IDRA. For instance, Aikedi—a manufacturer of high-precision aluminum die casting products—plans to focus its financial and human resources for the development of 2.8k ton to 4.4k ton die casting machines.

