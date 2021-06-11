Tesla launches new Model S with new Plaid badge

By

Tesla has rolled out what could very well be its coolest badge to date. As per images shared by attendees of the Model S Plaid’s delivery event at the Fremont Factory, the flagship sedan no longer features a badge that spells out the word “PLAID.” Instead, the Model S Plaid now features a graphical badge with an actual plaid pattern.

Images of this cool new badge could be found below. One has to admit, the overall look that it gives the Model S Plaid is quite cool. Very few vehicles out there utilize graphical badges, after all.

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s unique badging is a loving homage to one of Elon Musk’s favorite space opera comedy films, Mel Brooks’ 1987 cult classic Spaceballs. One of the film’s sequences featured several levels of starship speeds, namely “Light Speed,” “Ridiculous Speed,” “Ludicrous Speed,” and “Plaid Speed.”

Tesla has used “Ludicrous Speed” for its performance vehicles in the past with the Model S P100D and Model X P100D. It then makes sense that with the Model S Plaid, the most powerful iteration of the flagship sedan today, Tesla has adopted the movie’s “Plaid” moniker. Here are more pictures of the Model S Plaid’s new graphical badge, as shared by attendees to Tesla’s delivery event.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is equipped with three electric motors that produce a total of 1,020 horsepower, allowing the all-electric four-door sedan to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds all the way to a top speed of 200 mph. The Model S Plaid completes the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds at a trap speed of 155 mph, at least as per Tesla’s official website as of writing.

