Tesla Megapack batteries tapped for new 50 MW/100 MWh project in Australia

Last Friday, Genex Power announced a supply agreement contract with Tesla for its Bouldercome Battery project (BPP) near Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia.

Tesla will supply 40 Megapacks under the Genex supply agreement with a capacity of 50MW/100MWh for the Bouldercome battery energy storage system (BESS).

The @Tesla Supply Contract follows the completion of a tender process & $GNX will be using @Tesla's Megapack #lithium-ion #battery technology, an all-in-one utility-scale energy storage system optimised for cost & performance, to be fully operational- CY2023 #renewable #energy pic.twitter.com/smF5RGdytX — Genex Power (@Genex_Power) October 4, 2021

Genex is negotiating with Queensland network operator Powerlink to connect the BPP to the grid via its 275kV/132kV Bouldercombe substation, located 20 kilometers (~12 miles) south of Rockhampton. The project is expected to go online within the first half of 2023. Genex plans to make all final investment decisions by the first quarter of 2022.

“The (Bouldercombe) project is Genex’s first large-scale battery energy storage system and is part of our ‘Como’ strategy to broaden our footprint in energy storage,” said Genex chief executive James Harding. “The development of our battery storage strategy in conjunction with our pumped hydro project and operating solar energy assets further positions Genex as the leading Australian renewable energy and storage company.”

“This…milestone in the project’s development [is] one the company has been working towards since Tesla [was] appointed the preferred supplier…in 2020,” said Harding.

Tesla has made significant contributions to several energy battery storage systems in Australia, with Genex being the latest. The US-based auto and energy company has been involved in the Hornsdale Power Reserve and is also working on the Victoria Big Battery (VBB). Tesla will supply 212 Megapacks to the VBB, which is owned by French power producer Neoen.

Tesla Energy is actively supporting Australia’s transition to a sustainable solar electric economy. In July, Tesla Energy gave its take on the Australian Energy Security Board’s Post 2025 Electricity Market Design. The company firmly argues against the continued use of coal and gas generators, adding that battery storage units could replace services provided by thermal plants.

Tesla Megapack batteries tapped for new 50 MW/100 MWh project in Australia