Tesla Megapack installed at California water treatment plant

By

A new Tesla Megapack has been installed at a water treatment plant in San Luis Obispo, California, according to a new report.

The City of San Luis Obispo installed a Tesla Megapack energy storage unit at its water treatment facility, as reported by Paso Robles Daily on Monday. The battery is part of the city’s commitment to “leading by example in climate action work” and its initiative to reach carbon neutrality on city operations by 2030.

“The installation of the Tesla battery system at our water treatment plant is a testament to our city’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and resilience. I’m proud of the work our team has done to make this vision a reality,” said City Utilities Director Aaron Floyd.

The Megapack was funded with grant funding from the Pacific Gas & Energy’s (PG&E’s) Self-Generation Incentive Program, meaning that the unit was installed at no cost to the community. The battery storage system project began last year and comes as a larger part of the city’s goals to continually modernize its utility equipment.

“This project not only exemplifies the positive impact of grant-funded initiatives but also demonstrates our dedication to providing clean, reliable, and cost-effective services to our community,” Floyd added. “It’s a win-win for both our residents and the environment.”

Additionally, the Megapack was seamlessly installed at the treatment plant, so the site did not experience any operation interruptions. The city has pointed out the following three benefits of the Tesla Megapack:

Three key benefits of the Tesla battery system

Smoothing peak energy demand: The water treatment plant relies heavily on energy during equipment start-up and peak operational periods, which can strain the power grid and escalate electrical costs. The Tesla battery system will shift energy demand to the battery during these high-demand periods, effectively reducing spikes in energy consumption and relieving pressure on the PG&E power grid. Optimizing energy use: The Tesla battery can be charged during periods when electricity is cheapest, most abundant, and provided from clean sources such as solar and wind. Once charged during off-peak hours, the battery can be programmed to power operations during peak energy demand periods when power is expensive, the power grid is stressed, and the grid is more reliant on energy from less sustainable sources. Enhancing resilience: When charged, the Tesla battery will be utilized to power the water treatment plant if there is a scheduled or unscheduled loss in PG&E power to the facility. Seamless transition from PG&E power to battery power is important, as it will ensure continuous operation of the facility while reducing the use of the onsite backup diesel generator (further reducing greenhouse gas emissions). The Tesla battery pack is estimated to be capable of operating the entire water treatment plant and the city’s largest water pump station for up to seven hours.

Tesla has deployed its scalable Megapack energy storage systems around the world, recently including projects at a Panasonic testing site in Kyoto, Japan, at the company’s own Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and a number of projects in Australia, among others still.

The company has also been ramping up production of Megapacks at its Lathrop, California Megafactory and preparing to build a plant for the energy storage systems in Shanghai, China.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Megapack installed at California water treatment plant