Nuevo León Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda plans to visit Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai in China, during his work tour in Asia.

The visit will provide the Governor with some insight on Tesla’s Gigafactory in China, which will be helpful for Giga Mexico. He has already visited Giga Berlin, Tesla’s headquarters (HQ) in Texas, and the Fremont Factory.

Gov. Sepúlveda is scheduled to visit Tesla China’s gigafactory by October 18 with a delegation from Nuevo León. Tesla Giga Shanghai has much to teach the Governor and representatives from Nuevo León. Tesla China is one of the company’s fastest factories in terms of production and growth.

The Governor of Nuevo León will also sit down with JL Mag, a Tesla supplier. JL Mag is a leading supplier of rare earth permanent magnetic materials.

Giga Mexico will produce the company’s next-generation vehicle, making it an essential factory for Tesla’s growth in the next decade. Tesla’s next-generation vehicles will start with the long-awaited $25,000 vehicle, a pivotal car for the company and its plans for the future.

According to the Governor, Tesla and its supplier are estimated to generate an investment of $15 billion within the first two years of Giga Mexico. He noted that Tesla Giga Mexico would require Nuevo León to spend more on highway construction and other public works.

Giga Mexico is expected to be a catalyst of development in Nuevo León. Earlier this month, Tesla submitted a request to the local government to solidify plans for Giga Mexico’s energy, water, and road/rail infrastructure so it could start construction.

