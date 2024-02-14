Tesla Giga Mexico construction preparations continue

Tesla continues to prepare for Gigafactory Mexico’s construction. It recently posted construction jobs for team leads, including architecture, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers.

Tesla listed 7 new job openings for team leads that would likely help with Gigafactory Mexico’s construction. All the new positions are located in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León. Listed below are each team lead position and the responsibilities of each role.

Lead in the execution of construction administration responsibilities, as well as lead in the review and execution of design documents that meet building code.

Perform architectural assignments with no direction and no immediate supervision, and work independently as well as collaboratively with others toward design and technical solutions.

Lead the development of Scope of Work, Basis of Design, Scheduling, and Estimating documents. Work with various manufacturing, construction, and facilities stakeholders to understand end-user needs. Manage and oversee the work of consultants.

Review and develop designs that are cost-effective, constructible, code compliant while meeting Tesla’s quality and schedule requirements.

Lead the architectural scope of Gigafactory Mexico; responsible for developing architectural design packages for permitting and construction

Ensure construction documents are followed and perform project closeouts

Direct designers and collaborate with contractors in the field

Apply engineering fundamentals and a broad set of process engineering tools to solve technical problems and create novel detailed designs for various gas and chemical systems such as refrigerants, cryogenic gases, inert gases, viscous fluids, corrosive fluids, reactive fluids, and flammable fluids.

Lead front-end and detailed process designs for complex and program-level projects, including scope development, Basis of Design documentation, PFDs, P&IDs, 3D piping system design, pressure drop analysis and Pipe-Flo modeling, pressure relief valve calculations, equipment datasheets, Aspen simulation where required, and supporting Sequence of Operations / Controls Narrative documents.

Provide technical expertise to the engineering/design team and other groups within Tesla as a subject matter expert (SME)

Participate in commercial contracting activities, including development of scopes of work, evaluation of bid packages, performing bid analysis, competitive bid leveling, and working with Procurement to prepare commercial subcontracts.

Participate in field construction and commissioning activities by serving as the point of contact for technical questions and real-time issue resolution, as well as maintaining master piping and equipment specifications.

Review process design work performed by others on the Process Team to ensure every design maintains the highest level of quality, including P&IDs, plan drawings, and single-line iso’s