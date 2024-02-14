Tesla Giga Mexico construction preparations continue

Tesla continues to prepare for Gigafactory Mexico’s construction. It recently posted construction jobs for team leads, including architecture, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers.
Tesla listed 7 new job openings for team leads that would likely help with Gigafactory Mexico’s construction. All the new positions are located in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León. Listed below are each team lead position and the responsibilities of each role.
Architecture Lead
- Lead the architectural scope of Gigafactory Mexico; responsible for developing architectural design packages for permitting and construction
- Review and develop designs that are cost-effective, constructible, code compliant while meeting Tesla’s quality and schedule requirements.
- Lead the development of Scope of Work, Basis of Design, Scheduling, and Estimating documents. Work with various manufacturing, construction, and facilities stakeholders to understand end-user needs. Manage and oversee the work of consultants.
- Develop process improvements, workflows, and templates to increase design productivity.
- Perform architectural assignments with no direction and no immediate supervision, and work independently as well as collaboratively with others toward design and technical solutions.
- Provide production of design drawings, presentation drawings, and digital models.
- Lead in the execution of construction administration responsibilities, as well as lead in the review and execution of design documents that meet building code.
Mechanical Design Engineer Lead
- Lead interdisciplinary teams on design projects
- Evaluate solutions and present findings to leadership
- Conduct feasibility studies, cost estimations, and equipment procurement
- Direct designers and collaborate with contractors in the field
- Ensure construction documents are followed and perform project closeouts
- Collaborate daily with interdisciplinary project teams
- Perform punch walks and project closeouts
Process Engineering Lead
- Apply engineering fundamentals and a broad set of process engineering tools to solve technical problems and create novel detailed designs for various gas and chemical systems such as refrigerants, cryogenic gases, inert gases, viscous fluids, corrosive fluids, reactive fluids, and flammable fluids.
- Lead front-end and detailed process designs for complex and program-level projects, including scope development, Basis of Design documentation, PFDs, P&IDs, 3D piping system design, pressure drop analysis and Pipe-Flo modeling, pressure relief valve calculations, equipment datasheets, Aspen simulation where required, and supporting Sequence of Operations / Controls Narrative documents.
- Provide technical expertise to the engineering/design team and other groups within Tesla as a subject matter expert (SME)
- Participate in commercial contracting activities, including development of scopes of work, evaluation of bid packages, performing bid analysis, competitive bid leveling, and working with Procurement to prepare commercial subcontracts.
- Participate in field construction and commissioning activities by serving as the point of contact for technical questions and real-time issue resolution, as well as maintaining master piping and equipment specifications.
- Review process design work performed by others on the Process Team to ensure every design maintains the highest level of quality, including P&IDs, plan drawings, and single-line iso’s
- Provide process engineering support to facilities operations and manufacturing teams to help resolve process bottlenecks and other long-standing issues and mentor less experienced engineers on the team.
Civil Engineering Lead
- Promote and protect Tesla’s reputation as a cutting-edge company producing the world’s most exciting cars and shifting the paradigm of personal transportation worldwide.
- Manage multiple projects throughout planning, design, bid, and construction phases. Define and plan project work scope, schedules, budget, and resource requirements.
- Independently develop high-quality civil engineering products, including construction document drawings, specifications, narratives, calculations, and utilize and improve civil design standards and details.
- Review drawings and proposals by vendors, engineers, and architects and drive multi-disciplinary coordination. Present 30%, 60%, [and] 90% model reviews to stakeholders and multi-discipline teams
- Effectively and proactively communicate project needs, changes, and status to both internal and external team members
- Conduct meetings and coordinate permitting agencies to obtain jurisdictional approvals of civil engineering scope.
Structural Engineering Lead
- Lead design for a variety of new and renovation projects from estimating through construction, including providing preliminary estimates and guidance on structural systems
- Evaluate, assign, and manage external consultant teams.
- Coordinate structural design on multidiscipline project teams, including Mechanical, Electrical, Piping/Plumbing (MEP), and architectural professionals.
- Complete knowledge of applicable building codes and structural design standards to conduct structural analysis along with the creation of justifying structural calculations
- Build a competent and effective team, including mentorship of less experienced engineering staff and development of design standards/procedures.
- Provide QA/QC of design drawings and calculations for both internal and external design scopes.
- Ability to articulate complex concepts to non-technical audiences. Present design concepts, including options with tradeoffs to high-level stakeholders to secure cross-functional buyoffs.
Lead Control System Engineer
- Participate in initial equipment conceptual development and carefully balance product specifications, process control requirements, layout complexity, cost, quality, and lead-time limits.
- Work closely with PLC and HMI development to integrate and develop innovative control solutions.
- Participate in continuous improvement activities with key stakeholders and engineering groups.
- Participate in specification and standard creation for instrument types, PLC/PSP Panels, and VFDs
- Participate in design validation practices, including LOPA and HazOp analyses.
- Participate in the execution of start-up and commissioning activities.
- Produce RFQs for release to Vendor and quote technical evaluation.
Electrical Engineering Lead
- Interface and collaborate with multiple discipline engineers
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and work in an extremely fast-paced environment.
- Collaborate with various design teams and liaise with manufacturing, construction, and facility stakeholders to understand the project requirements and deliver fully coordinated sets of construction documents.
- Interface and guide external electrical design consultants during project execution to ensure that design and specifications meet the project requirements
- Review electrical drawings, construction/procurement documents, and specifications for MV and LV electrical systems. Typical scope includes normal and emergency power distribution systems, lighting, and grounding systems.
- Attend on-site construction and commissioning activities by serving as the point of contact for technical questions and real-time issue resolution.
- Report to Electrical Project Lead
Tesla appointed Teresa Gutiérrez as the new country manager in Mexico. Following her appointment, Tesla ramped up hiring for sales, service, and delivery jobs. From Tesla’s recent job posts, it seems to be strengthening its positions in Mexico as it prepares to construct the new gigafactory.
Currently, the government of Nuevo León is preparing the surrounding area for Giga Mexico’s construction. It is expanding the Monterrey-Saltillio highway near Tesla Giga Mexico. The local government expects traffic to spike along the highway as Giga Mexico suppliers set up their own bases in Nuevo León.
