By

Panasonic Energy parentheses with Novonix for a supply of sustainable graphite for electric vehicle (EV) battery production. The Japanese company signed a binding off-take agreement with Novonix, a battery materials and technology company based in Queensland, Australia.

Panasonic Energy aims to strengthen its supply chain in North America while reducing its environmental impact. It will use Novonix’s synthetic graphite in EV battery manufacturing factories in the United States. Novonix is expected to ship synthetic graphite from Tennessee starting in 2025.

The Japanese energy company aims to reduce the carbon footprint in the entire lithium-ion battery supply chain for electric vehicles by 50% compared to 2022 levels. Through its Novonix agreement, Panasonic Energy will procure 10,000 tons of graphite over four years.

Panasonic Energy is partnering with other companies besides Novonix to boost its supply chain. In December 2023, it announced a partnership with Sila, a next-generation battery materials manufacturer. The Asian company gained access to its Titan Silicon, a nanocomposite silicon negative electrode, through its collaboration with Sila.

Panasonic Energy is also still planning to build a third electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. It struck Oklahoma off its list of potential battery plant sites late last year.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Panasonic Energy signs agreement for synthetic graphite supply in EV battery production