Tesla Model 3 82kWh battery pack formally listed in CA Clean Fuel Reward website

The Tesla Model 3’s 82 kWh battery pack has been formally listed among the vehicles eligible for California’s Clean Fuel Reward website. The update confirms previous reports about a key battery upgrade for the 2021 Model 3, which was launched by Tesla in its online configurator in mid-October.

Initial reports about the 2021 Tesla Model 3’s new battery pack came in early November when customers in Europe noticed that their all-electric sedans were listed with an 82 kWh battery in their vehicles’ documentation. Previously, the Model 3 Long Range variant was listed with a 75 kWh pack.

California’s Clean Fuel Reward website includes a list of vehicles that are eligible for the incentive, which could go as high as $1,500 per purchase depending on the size of an EV’s battery. The Model 3, which was listed with a 75 kWh pack for the 2019 and 2020 model years, included an entry for a 82 kWh pack in 2021.

The California Clean Fuel Reward website did not specify the variant of the Model 3 that is equipped with an 82 kWh battery pack. Considering that the vehicles are produced at the Fremont factory, there is a good chance that it would be the Dual Motor AWD and Performance versions.

The 2021 Model 3’s 82 kWh battery pack is only one of the subtle improvements that Tesla has rolled out to its best-selling all-electric sedan. Apart from its larger battery, the Model 3 is equipped with new chrome-deleted trims, new wheels, a new center console, and more importantly, a heat pump. Together with the heat pump, the Model 3’s 82 kWh battery pack likely improved the range of Tesla’s popular sedan.

H/T: Drive Tesla Canada