By

The Tesla Model 3 Highland might be at risk of a stop-delivery notice or recall over a compliance rule in Australia.

Federal regulators in Australia are investigating the refresh Tesla Model 3 for breaching a motor-vehicle rule under the Australian Design Rules (ADR). The breach regards a top-tether anchor point used to secure car seats for children.

Under the ADR, five-seat passenger cars with three seatbelts in the back seats are required to have an accessible top-tether point in the middle rear seat. The Tesla Model 3 Highland does not have an accessible top-tether point that follows the ADR’s description.

Tesla’s 2023 refresh Model 3 has a top-tether point under the trim panel behind the rear-seat headrests. The Model 3 highland risks a breach in ADR guidance since the compliance rules state that the top-tether point must be accessible “without the use of tools.”

“The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, and the Arts is aware of concerns regarding the child restraint anchorage points in the 2024 Tesla Model 3 and is looking into this matter.

“Road safety is a top priority of the Australian Government. That is why we have legislated road vehicle standards in place to ensure all road vehicles, both new and used, being provided to the Australian market for the first time meet critical national standards for safety, security, and emissions,” a spokesperson from Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and The Arts told Drive.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3’s safety rating has been withheld as federal regulators investigate the compliance breach. The previous Model 3 held a five-star rating. The 2024 model will be marked “unrated” for the time being.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model 3 Highland risks stop-delivery notice or recall over compliance rule in Australia