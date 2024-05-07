Fisker files for ‘reorganization’ in Austria after halting production

By

After electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker halted production at its contract manufacturer’s plant in Austria, the company has now filed for reorganization and court protection in the country.

The reorganization filing, which is similar to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., comes as Fisker has warned of going bankrupt if it can’t find additional financing. Fisker has also officially halted production of its Ocean EV at a plant in Graz, Austria, which is run by its contracted manufacturer Magna Steyr.

“Fisker’s Austria entity is primarily focused on managing the contract manufacturing of Fisker’s revolutionary electric vehicles; it has recently faced challenges to its operations and financial health,” Fisker said on Tuesday.

“By filing to open a restructuring proceeding via self-administration, Fisker Austria gains breathing room to protect its business while it conducts a value-maximizing strategic transaction or other sale of assets. Under court protection, the entity will continue to pay its employees and sell and service vehicles. Fisker’s entities outside Austria are not included in this restructuring proceeding.”

“Fisker continues to diligently explore all available options to maximize the value of its global business,” the automaker added in the filing.

In addition to being suspended on the U.S. stock exchange from non-compliance due to its stock price dropping below a dollar over a 30-day period, Fisker has warned of substantial job cuts within the next couple of months.

Magna Steyr has also announced plans to let go of 500 workers at the plant in Graz, due to the production of multiple models, including the Ocean, being halted (via Automotive News).

Other models being paused or ending this year include the BMW 5 Series and both the Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace. Still, others like the platform-sharing BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra are expected to stop production in 2026, though the plant will continue building the Mercedes G-Class and eventually an electric version of the vehicle.

“The next three years will be very difficult in Graz,” said Roland Prettner, Magna Steyr CEO to an Austrian news outlet.

In February, Fisker said it would be cutting around 15 percent of its staff gloablly, as it continued to seek additional equity or debt financing. Although the company was reportedly in talks and later gained a commitment of $150 million, the deal later fell through.

