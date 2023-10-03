By

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is expected to land in Malaysia this month at the company’s new Tesla Center in Cyberjaya.

Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan teased the arrival of the Tesla Model 3 Highland in Malaysia during the launch of a new Tesla Center in Cyberjaya. The new Tesla Center is preparing for the arrival of the refresh Model 3.

The Tesla Center in Malaysia is an office for the EV automaker in the country. It is also a retail experience, service, delivery, and after-sales support center.

The first deliveries of the Model 3 Highland are slated for late 2023, based on Tesla Malaysia’s order page. The Model 3 refresh’s RWD starts at RM 189,000, while the Dual-Motor Long Range variant costs RM 219,000 before options.

The new Model 3 comes free with the white paint option. The Model 3 Highland’s free color option in Thailand is black paint. Tesla Malaysia charges an additional RM 5,000 for black and blue paint. The gray option costs an additional RM7,500, and the red color is an extra RM 11,000.

The Tesla Model 3 Highland comes with 18-inch photon wheels. It is an additional RM 7,500 for the 19-inch Nova wheels. Tesla offers Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving in Malaysia for RM 16,000 and RM 32,000, respectively.

