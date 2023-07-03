By

Tesla recently launched an official Instagram account for its Malaysia branch. Tesla Malaysia announced that car sales would start by the end of the month.

Tesla Malaysia released a teaser, stating that car sales for the company would start by Friday, July 7, 2023. Local reports say Tesla plans to hold an official unveiling event in Kuala Lumpur on July 20.

Tesla will likely kick off car sales in Malaysia with the Model 3 and the Model Y. Gigafactory Shanghai will probably produce the vehicles sold in Malaysia. In China, Tesla sells two Model 3 variants: the RWD for RMB 231,900 and the Dual Motor AWD version for RMB 331,900. Tesla sells three Model Y variants: the RWD for RMB 263,900, the Long Range AWD for RMB 313,900, and the Performance variant for RMB 363,900.

In 2021, the Malaysian government put plans in motion to make electric vehicles exempt from taxes, including import and excise duties and road taxes. By February 2023, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade (MITI) and Industry approved Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEV).

“Tesla will establish a Head Office, Tesla Experience & Services Centers [sic], and Supercharger network, simultaneously creating skilled & better-paying jobs for M’sians,” tweeted Malaysia’s MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Last month, Tesla Malaysia invited job applicants to its Walk-in Recruitment Day in Cyberjaya, reported Paultan. The company was looking to fill five specific roles: Sales advisor/Inside sales advisor, Enterprise sales advisor, Delivery advisor, Customer support specialist, and service advisor. As of this writing, Tesla posted several more jobs in Kuala Lumpur, including Office Administrator, Senior HR Partner, and Vehicle Technician openings.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Malaysia to start selling cars by the end of the month