Tesla Model 3 Highland launches in Thailand

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is now for sale in Thailand. Two Model 3 Highland variants are available in the country: the RWD and the Dual-Motor AWD Long Range version.

The Model 3 Highland in Thailand has the same specs as the units released in Europe. The RWD variant has 513 km of range based on the WLTP standard and a maximum speed of 201 km/hr. The Dual-Motor Long Range variant has 629 km of range.

BREAKING! Model Y RWD, decreased in price by around 300k THB. What a deal, this should sell like HOT cakes! #teslaowersthailand #Teslathailand pic.twitter.com/i7W6sI8WkH — Tesla Owners Thailand (@OwnersTeslaThai) October 3, 2023

The base refresh Model 3 starts at THB 1,599,000 while the Long Range variant costs THB 1,899,000 before options. Tesla Thailand offers Enhanced Autopilot for THB 122,000 and Full Self-Driving for THB 244,000. Unfortunately, Tesla Thailand’s order page does not list an estimated delivery date for the Model 3 Highland as of this writing.

The free color option in Thailand is Tesla’s black paint. Tesla Thailand’s white and blue paint costs an extra THB 50,000. The gray paint costs an additional THB 75,000, and the red color options cost an extra THB 85,000. The Model 3 Highland in Thailand comes with 18-inch Photon wheels. Customers may pay extra for the 19-inch Nova wheels.

Tesla opened a five-floor facility in Thailand earlier this year. The flagship store is in Bangkok, Thailand, and includes a showroom, a service center, a parts warehouse, and fast-charging stations. Last month, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavism teased the possibility of Tesla building a manufacturing facility in the Southeast Asian country.

