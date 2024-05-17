By

Elon Musk is expected to visit Indonesia over the weekend to launch SpaceX’s Starlink internet service.

According to two cabinet ministers in Indonesia, Starlink’s internet services will launch by Sunday, May 19. Indonesia approved a permit for Starlink internet services earlier this month. Starlink will collaborate with local network access providers and provide internet services to remote areas in Indonesia.

Communications Minister Audi Arie Setaidi stated that Elon Musk is set to launch Starlink’s service in a clinic in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, alongside Indonesia’s President Joao Widodo.

This will be the first time Musk officially visits Indonesia on behalf of one of his companies. According to Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Luhut Pandjaitan, Musk will speak during the World Water Forum in Bali. The Tesla CEO has appeared at the conference before, but only via video call.

SpaceX and Indonesia have worked together before. In June 2023, SpaceX launched an Indonesian telecommunication satellite from PSN Satria.

Indonesian officials have also discussed potential Tesla partnerships with Elon Musk. In August 2023, Minister Panjaitan met with Elon Musk in San Franciso and reportedly discussed a potential Tesla investment in Indonesia. After the meeting, Tesla was allegedly considering a significant investment in Indonesia for battery materials.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk set to launch Starlink in Indonesia