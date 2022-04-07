Tesla raises price of Model 3 Long Range & Performance variants in the US

By

Tesla raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants in the United States again.

The price of the Model 3 Long Range is now $55,990 before options, while the Performance variants now costs $62,990 before options. A few days ago, the Model 3 Long Range’s price was $54,490, meaning a $1,500 price hike. Meanwhile, the Performance variant’s price went up by $1,000 from the previous price of $61,990.

Tesla has been steadily increasing its vehicle lineup prices for a while now. In early March, Tesla raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range in the United States from $50,990 to $51,990, before options and incentives.

In March, the company also increased the price of the Model Y Long Range in the United States by $1,000 to $59,990. The Model Y Performance started at $64,990 early last month. As of this writing, the Tesla Model Y Long Range costs $62,990 while the Performance variant costs $67,990.

(Dated April 2)

Tesla’s price hikes aren’t limited to the United States. The company also raised the price of the MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance by RMB10,000 to RMB349,900 from the previous RMB339,900. Currently, Tesla China offers the Tesla Model 3 RWD for RMB279,900 before options and incentives. The MIC Model 3 Performance is currently priced at RMB367,900.

In the same month, the MIC Model Y Long Range’s price also increased from RMB347,900 to RMB357,900 before options and incentives. In addition, Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Performance from RMB387,900 to RMB397,900, before options and incentives. As of this writing, the MIC Model Y starting price is RMB316,900 for the base RWD variant. The MIC Model Y Long Range costs RMB375,900, while the Performance variants costs RMB417,900.

Tesla implemented prices hikes in Germany as well. The most recent price increase was reported for the base Model 3 in Germany. Tesla increased the price of the base Model 3 in Germany by €7,000.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla raises price of Model 3 Long Range & Performance variants in the US