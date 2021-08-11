Tesla China files 5 Model Y variants for MIIT approval, living up to its export hub title

By

Tesla recently filed to produce five Model Y variants in Giga Shanghai with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The filings hint that Giga Shanghai has indeed become Tesla’s main export hub.

Tesla China submitted filings for two Standard Range Model Y variants, both of which are equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack. The company also filed for two Long Range Model Y versions, one of which is fitted with a 76.8 kWh battery and the other a 78.4 kWh pack. Filings for the Model Y Performance, which is also equipped with a 78.4 kWh battery, rounded out the set.

Based on the filings, Giga Shanghai will be producing Model Ys with lithium-ion batteries and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries as well. This should allow Tesla to take a varied approach that would be best for both the local and international market.

In Tesla’s Q2 2021 Update Letter, the company announced that Gigafactory Shanghai had fully transitioned into the company’s main export hub. Giga Shanghai reached an annualized vehicle production rate of 450,000 recently. Tesla China was already exporting vehicles to Europe at the time, but the announcement made Giga Shanghai’s role official. In Q3, Tesla plans to start Model Y deliveries to Europe.

Giga Shanghai will probably be producing most of the Model Ys sold in Europe for now because Giga Berlin is still no operational. Although, recently, a few Model Y bodies were spotted at Giga Berlin, speculated to be used for machine calibration at the factory. The Model Y officially arrived in Europe a few days ago and is expected to be presented to the Berlin press this month, as per BEV advocate @alex_avoigt.

Demand for the Model Y seems to be strong this quarter. Model Y delivery estimates reached as far back as September, just as Q3 started. So far, Tesla appears to be on track to beat its 2020 delivery guidance. The third quarter could solidify its victory this year.

