Tesla Model 3 three-year anniversary: How one sedan changed cars forever

The Tesla Model 3 was delivered for the first time three years ago today on July 28, 2017. The company’s first mass-market sedan was a product of years of hard work by Tesla engineers who worked to make electric vehicles fun and affordable for most families.

In the three short years that the Model 3 has been arriving in consumer garages, the car has changed the automotive industry as a whole, eliminating the belief that electric vehicles would always be inferior compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

The Model 3 was unveiled by Tesla on March 31, 2016. It was pegged as the car that would make Tesla a “mass-market” automaker and would be affordable and provide a sufficient range rating for owners everywhere.

The car was mentioned in Elon Musk’s 2006 document entitled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).” Musk stated it was the third step of the company’s big picture blueprint to bring the world away from poisonous vehicle emissions that were destroying the Earth.

But since the first 30 Model 3 production units were given to owners on July 28, 2017, the mass-market sedan has changed the world’s automotive market in many ways.

The Model 3 proved that electric cars could be affordable for everyone

Tesla’s first two vehicles in the Model S and Model X were fantastic luxury automobiles that are still recognized as the company’s flagship vehicles. While they introduced a new era of transportation by utilizing clean electricity as a power source, the two cars were expensive and out of many people’s typical price points. Both vehicles have decreased in price over the years, but the Model 3’s introduction proved that electric cars could provide sufficient range and performance without breaking the bank.

The Model 3 made Tesla a household name and showed the company was here to stay

The Model 3 has consistently been the company’s top-selling vehicle throughout its three-year tenure in Tesla’s EV fleet. Its most successful quarter came in Q4 2019 when Tesla successfully delivered 92,620 units of the mass-market sedan. But more significant than the vehicle itself, it proved that Tesla could be a competitive automaker and stand toe-to-toe with some of the legacy car companies that the U.S. has relied on for the past 100 years.

The Model 3 showed it could hang with the highest performance cars in the world

The Model 3 Performance, the vehicle’s most superior variant, has outclassed many of the fastest cars in the world. From the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Lamborghini Huracan to the BMW M3, the Model 3 has shown it is one of the best cars to have in the quarter-mile drag.

Elon Musk once said on 60 Minutes that Tesla’s objective was to prove that electric cars did not have to be slow or boring like a golf cart. The Model S and Model X certainly proved that, but the Model 3 did too, all while being affordable for many people.

In three years, the Model 3 has become the most popular EV in many countries. It has developed Tesla into an automotive powerhouse that is now recognized as the most valuable car company in the world. Not only is the car affordable, but it has impressive performance and changed the way of how many car buyers look at electric transportation.

Happy three year anniversary to the Tesla Model 3!