Tesla Model 3 race car driver “KOs” Porsche 911 GT3 in China track battle

A Tesla Model 3 Performance variant hit the track this week in Beijing, China and found a worthy competitor in the Porsche 911 GT3.

A video of the match was uploaded by Tesla enthusiast @JayinShanghai, shot from the point of view of an on-board camera inside the Model 3 Performance. The driver of the Tesla shared a portion of the track with the Porsche 911 GT3 high-performance.

The two vehicles locked horns on a rainy day at the Goldenport Park Circuit located in the Jinzhanxiang, Chaoyang District in Beijing. The 2.40 kilometer or 1.49-mile track became a stop during the Touring Car Championship in 2014. It is known for its smooth surface which offers little to no grip on certain portions of the track, creating a challenging environment for some drivers.

The two vehicles pack drastically different builds and specifications. The Model 3 Performance is an electric vehicle that has a 75 kWh All-Wheel drive Dual Motor setup capable of 450 horsepower. The vehicle claims a top speed of 162 MPH and a 0-60 MPH time of 3.2 seconds when equipped with Tesla’s optional performance upgrade.

On the other hand, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 has a 500 horsepower 4.0L 6-cylinder internal combustion engine. The car is capable of reaching a top speed of 193 MPH. Porsche states the 0-60 MPH time for the vehicle is 3 seconds flat. The vehicle used in the video was fitted with a large rear spoiler to assist with aerodynamic performance through the track’s notoriously slippery turns.

The driver of the Tesla slows down at the beginning of the video to allow the Porsche to catch up and gain a slight lead. After the Model 3 caught up to the Porsche with ease, the two vehicles raced competitively. The driver of the Porsche did a great job of following the fastest line around the track by sticking to the inside of the track through the curves, making it difficult for the Model 3 to pass.

The Model 3 eventually exited the eighth turn of the race and was able to overtake the Porsche using its instant torque thanks to the electric motor. The Tesla completely passed the Porsche through the ninth turn, leading the two other vehicles on the track.

The Model 3 Performance outlasting some of the most expensive and fastest vehicles in the world seems to be a normal routine. The car has gone up against supercars and performance vehicles in a variety of settings, including a drag strip. Tesla vehicles continue to break the stereotype that electric cars are inferior compared to their gasoline-fueled counterparts.