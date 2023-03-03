By

The Tesla Model 3 remains one of the top-selling electric vehicles in Australia, based on sale numbers for February 2023.

Tesla sold approximately 2,671 Model 3 vehicles last month, leading electric vehicle sales in Australia. The Tesla Model 3 was the third highest-selling model of all the cars sold in the country. The Ford Ranger was the highest-selling vehicle last month with 4,473 sales, followed by the Toyota Hi-Lux with 3,939 models sold. The Tesla Model 3 also ranked third in Australia’s list of top 10 models year-to-date 2023, with 5,598 cars sold.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) recently released Australia’s car sales data for February 2023. In total, approximately 86,878 vehicles were delivered in February 2023, up 1.8% compared to the same period last year.

“This is the best February result since 2019. It is particularly pleasing given global and domestic supply constraints,” FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber said.

Of the 86,878 vehicles delivered in February 2023, 13.9% were zero or low-emission cars–including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid, and plug-in hybrids. The FCAI also noted an uptick in battery electric vehicle sales in Australia last month. BEVs made up 6.8% of zero to low-emission car sales with 5,932 sold in February.

“Growing sales of electric vehicles proves that where a [sic] electric battery product exists which suits the driving habits, needs, and finances of Australian motorists, they will purchase these vehicles,” Weber added.

The Driven reported that Tesla sold approximately 3,516 battery electric vehicles last month. It calculated that Tesla’s sales in February 2023 make up 60% of the BEV market.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model 3 still the top-selling EV in Australia