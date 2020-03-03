Tesla Track Mode V2 turns the Model 3 Performance into a more potent racing beast

Tesla will be rolling out Track Mode V2 as a free over-the-air (OTA) update to all Model 3 Performance owners who purchase the company’s race-focused Track Package.
Track Mode V2 introduces a deeper level of customizations and settings for Model 3’s Handling Balance, Stability Assist, and Regenerative Braking. Also included in Tesla’s second-generation Track Mode are features geared for Post-Driving Cooling, Compressor Overclock, and even one that acts as an onboard lap recorder.
The electric carmaker invited select Tesla owners and vloggers to a secret event last month at the Thunderhill Raceway in Willow, a town about eight hours away from Los Angeles, California, to showcase what drivers can do with the Model 3 Track Package and Track Mode V2. YouTuber Salomondrin was one of the fortunate guests to try the new hardware package in combo with the improved Track Mode. The Track Mode V2, according to Alejandro of the Salamondrin YouTube channel, is a huge upgrade from the previous iteration. The new Tesla Track Mode allows you to personalize the settings so drivers can squeeze more performance out of the car while feeling safer as well.
“Tesla wants to show that these cars are not just meant to go on road trips. These cars are not just meant to be your daily. These cars are fun like crazy,” said Alejandro.
To access Track Mode, one should click the car icon on the touchscreen, then go to Driving, and then click Track Mode. A disclaimer would pop up reminding drivers that the Track Mode disables or restricts certain Driver Assistance features and vehicle functions and that it should not be used in public roads.
Track Mode V2 will provide vehicle statuses, including data for the powertrain, tire temperature, and G-Force.
“… fine-tuning control to get the rear bias, front bias however you like, and then stability and regen. Track Mode 2 was created for enthusiasts that just needed more control and Tesla went above and beyond here,” said YouTuber YouTuber EverythingApplePro who was also invited to test drive a Model 3 Performance with Track Mode Package and Track Mode V2 software.
“It’s well worth it. The amount of control you are given in the software is amazing. No manufacturer really gives you that amount of control where you can actually change a hundred percent to the rear and take away all the safety features. Beautiful experience.”
Tesla has not disclosed when the OTA update for the Track Mode V2 will roll out but the $5,500-Model 3 Track Package— which includes Zero-G Performance wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, high-performance brake pads, track-focused brake fluid, center cups, pressure sensors, and lug nut covers– shipment is expected to begin in April.
Check out the Tesla Model 3 Track Mode V2 videos from Salomondrin and EverythingApplePro below: