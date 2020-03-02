Tesla launches Model 3 Track Package with ‘Zero-G wheels and race-focused brake mods

Tesla has launched a new Model 3 Track Package for racing enthusiasts looking to maximize track performance of their all-electric sedan with Zero-G Performance wheels and race-focused brake and tire modifications.

The new performance package is being offered for the Tesla Model 3 Performance variant at $5,500 and includes stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that are popular among track junkies, high-performance brake pads and racing brake fluid.

“Optimize the track performance of your Performance Upgrade Model 3. Track Package is a complete hardware package designed to give you maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times,” reads the description on Tesla’s online Shop for the upgrade.

Tesla Model 3 Track Package Includes:

4 x 20″ X 9″ Zero-G Performance wheels

4 x Tesla logo center caps

20 x Lug nut covers

4 x 245/35ZR20 XL Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires

4 x tire pressure sensors

1 x front and rear high-performance brake pads

1 x track-focused brake fluid

Included in the Model 3 track package are a set of 20-inch diameter “Zero-G Performance Wheels” in a “square set up”, whereby all four wheels and tires are of equal size. The upgraded Zero-G wheels in a 20″ x 9″ set up are 0.5 inches wider than the factory 20″ x 8.5″ Model 3 Sport Wheels. Combined with wider and stickier rubber from the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, drivers are able to negotiate more aggressive cornering speeds in their Model 3 Performance as well as higher entry speeds.

While Tesla’s single-pedal driving capability through regenerative braking means that a driver rarely needs to use the brakes, the demands of track driving at high speeds into turns on a race circuit require the heavy use of brakes, often leading to brake fade due to higher brake temperatures.

Tesla’s Model 3 Track Package includes high-performance front and rare brake pads that are designed to withstand more aggressive braking and higher temperatures, paired with Tesla-branded, track-focused brake fluid.

Model 3 Performance owners looking to purchase the $5,500 track package can coordinate shipping and installation with their local Tesla Service Center.

Shipments for the Model 3 Performance Track Pack is expected to begin in April 2020.

