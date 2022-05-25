Tesla China Model 3 rival BYD Seal exceeds presale expectations with 22,637 orders

By

The Tesla Model 3’s upcoming rival in China, the BYD Seal, exceeded presale expectations, collecting 22,637 orders within 6 hours. BYD planned to build only 60,000 Seal units in a year, meaning orders have already reached a third of the Seal’s annual production goal.

The BYD Seal will compete against the Tesla Model 3. Its design and price range make the Seal a notable competitor against Tesla’s popular sedan.

The Seal’s four variants costs between RMB 212,800 and RMB 289,800 ($31,982.20 to $43,554.71). For comparison, Tesla China’s base Model 3 RWD costs RMB 279,900 ($42,066.81) and the Dual Motor Model 3 Performance starts at RMB 367,900 ($55,292.54) before options and discounts.









Three of the BYD Seal’s variants are RWD, namely the Standard Range (Elite), Standard Range (Premium), and the Long Range. The Elite and Premium variants have a range of 550 km (342 miles) based on the Chinese standard (CLTC). The Long Range variant has an estimated range of 700 km (435 miles), and the top-tier Performance variant has a range of 650 km (404 miles).

The Seal is BYD’s first vehicle featuring cell-to-body technology (CTB), meaning its battery cells are part of the vehicle’s body. BYD’s CTB technology appears similar to Tesla’s structural battery pack, with 4680 cells. The Tesla Model Y, featuring a structural battery pack and 4680 cells, is expected to start customer deliveries from Texas soon.

The Seal has two battery variants of 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh. Its cells use a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, requiring zero nickel or cobalt, like some Tesla China vehicles.

BYD plans to produce a right-hand drive of the Seal to break into the global market. Thus far, it is confirmed that the Seal will be sold in Australia as the BYD Atto 4.

