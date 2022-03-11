Tesla wins Kelley Blue Book’s “Best Overall Luxury Brand” award for 3rd year in a row

By

Tesla was recently listed by vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book (KBB) as the “Best Overall Luxury Brand” in its 2022 Brand Image Awards. The awards are designed to recognize automakers whose vehicle lineups create enthusiasm among car shoppers.

As noted by KBB, brand image is not just about consumers being aware that a brand exists. Automakers with a good brand image must have a vehicle lineup that is both recognizable, exciting, and attractive to new car shoppers.

Tesla won the “Best Overall Luxury Brand” award in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row. While the company’s vehicles do not necessarily conform to the traditional characteristics of luxury cars, they still stand out due to their stellar combination of tech, performance, and safety. It is then unsurprising that Tesla’s electric vehicles like the Model 3 are typically compared to Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone.

Tesla did not just win “Best Overall Luxury Brand” in Kelley Blue Book’s 2022 Brand Image Awards. The company also won the “Best Value Luxury Brand” award and the “Most Refined Luxury Brand” award. These awards stand as proof of Tesla’s mastery of the electric vehicle sector, as the company’s vehicles like the entry-level Model 3 and the top-tier Model S are both perceived positively by consumers.

“Electric power, style, and high tech characterize Tesla. But it’s the stunning performance and the ability to travel 300 miles or more on a single charge that closes the deal. The Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla, while the Model S sedan and Model Y and X SUVs cater to customers requiring room for cargo and passengers,” KBB noted.

For its 2022 Brand Image Awards, Kelley Blue Book utilized the opinions of over 12,000 in-market new vehicle shoppers. KBB notes that its respondents are informed consumers who have conducted extensive research on their vehicle purchases online. This suggests that Tesla’s lineup is a legitimate contender, especially among consumers who are very particular about their vehicle purchase.

