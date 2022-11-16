Polestar eyeing massive production growth, could hit 50k units this year

By

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has stated that Polestar is on track to produce 50,000 units this year.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Polestar CEO stated that the company is on track to produce 50,000 units this year, spurred on by help from Volvo and Geely, Polestar’s parent companies. Luckily this is just the beginning of the brand’s expansion; Mr. Ingenlath hopes that the company’s new Polestar 3 SUV can be a volume seller in the U.S., and other new products will follow it in the near future.

Polestar has been in the background of the auto industry, conservatively growing production and sales numbers year over year, and they continue to do so this year. According to the Swedish company’s CEO, this has been possible mainly through help from parent companies Volvo Cars and Geely Motors. However, much of the achievement also comes down to the company’s ability to secure commercial orders for their vehicles.

Earlier this year, Polestar secured an order of 60,000 vehicles from Hertz, and this influx of capital certainly wasn’t bad for the EV maker. The company is still working to fill the massive Hertz order. Luckily, they will be working on expanding production in the coming years, notably to introduce their newest SUV model to the U.S., which will be produced domestically starting in 2024.

In the Yahoo interview, Mr. Ingenlath was quick to point out that the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV will be a significant focus for the company as it hopes to continue to grow its presence in the U.S. “Obviously, the size of the car, the luxurious premium interior, and how much space it offers, we’re very much looking forward to having this car here. ’23 will be the year when this comes off course, as well,” the CEO commented.

Following the large SUV, Polestar will also be introducing two other new models in two very different product segments. First will be the Polestar 5 sport sedan coming in 2024, but shortly after will be the Polestar 6 coupe coming in 2026.

The way forward for Polestar is straightforward; continue sales growth and invest in production. But as the EV market becomes ever more competitive, the company will need to work hard to differentiate itself. And for now, it is unclear how they plan to achieve that.

