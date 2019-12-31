Tesla Model S gets another 'Car of the Decade' Award: 'Nothing Else Comes Close'

The Tesla Model S was recently recognized as “Car of the Decade” by a sustainable transportation media outlet, and it was not a tough decision.

Green Car Reports has named Tesla’s flagship sedan as the best car of the 2010s in a recently published article. The electric vehicle arguably started the movement of battery-powered transportation by becoming one of the most popular electric cars ever sold within its first few years of production. The vehicle’s performance and luxurious features were what made Green Car Reports name it the “Best Car to Buy” in 2013. Seven years later, the Model S is still being talked raved about, making it impossible to ignore as one of the best cars of the decade.

Perhaps the most impressive piece of information regarding the Model S is the fact that it was the car that not only set up Tesla to become the leader in innovation in terms of electric modes of transportation, but it also sparked the revolution that began a serious phase-out of petrol-based vehicles.

In 2014, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with 60 Minutes that the Model S was a key factor in the company’s success. “I didn’t really think Tesla would be successful, I thought we would most likely fail,” he said. “But I thought that we at least could address the false perception that people had that an electric car had to be ugly, and slow, and boring like a golf cart.”

The Model S did all of those things.

The Model S has stood head and shoulders above the rest of the electric car industry for a majority of the decade. The 2012 Model S P85 has been available to consumers for 80% of the 2010s. Yet car companies who have entered the electric vehicle sector are just now starting to match the car in terms of its luxury features, notably its 17-inch touch screen.

However, no company has come close to Tesla in terms of performance. The company’s frequent release of Over-the-Air software updates that improve accessibility, entertainment, and performance paired with its industry-leading battery technology have made Tesla the industry standard.

The Model S put Tesla on the map, and the company’s development of other cars has kept them there. Tesla has made significant strides this decade by releasing an affordable sedan, its first SUV and Crossover models, and unveiled its first pickup truck. However, all of these cars would have never become a reality if it wasn’t for the Model S catalyzing effect on not only Tesla but the electric car industry as a whole.